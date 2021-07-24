He was always renowned for the way in which he could strike a ball, and former Manchester United star, Paul Scholes, showed he’d lost none of the skills from his playing days as he drilled two shots home in an epic training routine.
Though he clearly isn’t as mobile as he used to be, only to be expected given so long out of the game and his advancing years, there’s still not too many people that can hit a ball as true.
Ageing like a fine wine ? pic.twitter.com/RviqxAdzzo
— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 24, 2021