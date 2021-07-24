It’s not too often that goals from beyond halfway are scored, and when they are they’re always spectacular.

David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Xabi Alonso and Maynor Figueroa have all mastered the art, and now Athlone Town’s Glen McAuley can add himself to an illustrious list.

The timing of McAuley’s almost certainly rockets his effort to the top of the list and earns him a Puskas Award contender in the process.

Losing 4-3 and in the 33rd minute of extra-time of their match against Waterford, McAuley’s astonishing strike sent the match to penalties.