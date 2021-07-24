(Video) Jesse Lingard opens scoring vs. QPR for Man United after just two minutes

Manchester United are well into their pre-season and following on from their 2-1 win over Derby County last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils have continued against QPR in a similar fashion.

An early standout performer during his side’s most recent fixture is previous cast-aside midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Looking to reignite his Manchester United career, the English attacker has kicked pre-season off with a bang.

Latching onto a loose ball that came his way by youth star Facundo Pellistri, Lingard slotted the ball home neatly to give his side an early lead.

Pictures courtesy of MUTV