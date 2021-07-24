(Video) Jesse Lingard opens scoring vs. QPR for Man United after just two minutes

Manchester United are well into their pre-season and following on from their 2-1 win over Derby County last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils have continued against QPR in a similar fashion.
An early standout performer during his side’s most recent fixture is previous cast-aside midfielder Jesse Lingard.
Looking to reignite his Manchester United career, the English attacker has kicked pre-season off with a bang.
Latching onto a loose ball that came his way by youth star Facundo Pellistri, Lingard slotted the ball home neatly to give his side an early lead.
Lingard’s goal vs QPR
Facundo Pelistiri must not be sent on loan. Keep here as part of the squad. Solskjaer will remember that Sir Alex always had FOUR wingers. Now he can also do that. Amad, Sancho, Pelistiri, Rashford.