With only 17 minutes remaining of their match against Japan, Team GB’s Ellen White rose to head home what turned out to be the winning goal to send the Women’s football team into the Olympic Games quarter-finals.
The game looked to be heading for a stalemate until Lucy Bronze swung in a hopeful high ball and White used all of her nous and experience to get across the keeper and defender and looping a header backwards into the net.
Lucy Bronze ? Ellen White
The @Lionesses pair link up yet again to put #TeamGB ahead!
