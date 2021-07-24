(Video) Man United fans perform first Jadon Sancho inspired chant

Following his stunning £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, new Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is already hearing his name ring out among the United faithful.
Currently in action against Championship side QPR during their second pre-season friendly, despite not being part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s matchday squad, fans are already making their love for the former Dortmund man known.
Goal’s dedicated Man United reporter Charlotte Ducker has recently taken to her official social media to upload a clip from Loftus Park on Saturday afternoon.
‘We’ve got Sancho, Paul Pogba and Fred.’ #MUFC new boy Jadon Sancho has already found his way into a chant. Around 2,000 United fans making good noise behind the goal in the first half. pic.twitter.com/RYyj0gTxeB
— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) July 24, 2021