(Video) Man United fans perform first Jadon Sancho inspired chant

Following his stunning £73m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, new Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is already hearing his name ring out among the United faithful.

Currently in action against Championship side QPR during their second pre-season friendly, despite not being part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s matchday squad, fans are already making their love for the former Dortmund man known.

READ MORE: “He was always really studious of the game” – Solskjaer’s former Man Utd team-mate reveals the qualities that set him up to become manager

Goal’s dedicated Man United reporter Charlotte Ducker has recently taken to her official social media to upload a clip from Loftus Park on Saturday afternoon.