It’s clear to the local Manchester community that messages posted on Marcus Rashford’s mural, left in response to disgusting graffiti being sprayed over the design, must be looked after.

The outpouring of love and support for the Manchester United star after he had missed a penalty at Euro 2020 was heartwarming.

A typical Manchester downpour virtually ruined the messages, but the council have now boxed them up and will dry them off before keeping them as historic documents to show the generations to come.