Video: Memphis Depay scores his first goal for Barcelona with a perfect penalty vs Girona

Memphis Depay was widely expected to join Barcelona this summer when his Lyon contract expired, but it will be interesting to see how he fits in at the Nou Camp.

He’s matured as a player since leaving Man United a few years ago but he tends to look good when he’s the main man, and that’s never going to happen at Barca when Lionel Messi is around.

He did get off the mark with a penalty against Girona this evening, and it’s hard to hit a penalty any better than this: