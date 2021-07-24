Video: QPR fans taunt Man United with hilarious “Ole’s at the wheel” chant during friendly win

Football is just so much better with fans being in attendance at games again, and it also means a welcome return for some funny chants from the stands.

The QPR fans were treated to their team decisively beating Man United 4-2 in a friendly this afternoon, and you can be sure they would take the chance to give it the big one.

The timing of this is perfect after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed his new contract and they took the chance to give us all a rendition of “Ole’s at the wheel” during the game: