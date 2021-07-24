The Premier League season hasn’t even begun but Chelsea are already being tipped as potential champions.

TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, believes that if any team manages to finish above the west Londoners they will have won the title, because the former Crystal Palace chief says that Thomas Tuchel is the real deal.

MORE: Does this make Arsenal a big club?

The sacking of Frank Lampard wasn’t unexpected when it come, but with Tuchel untried in the Premier League at that point, the Blues were stepping into the unknown to an extent.

It’s safe to say that the decision made midway through last season has been one of Chelsea’s best of recent times.

d