Video: Van Dijk compares Liverpool youngster to Brazilian legend after training ground heroics

Liverpool FC
To impress Liverpool stalwart, Virgil van Dijk, you know that you must be doing something right, and the Dutchman couldn’t get enough of one team-mate’s training ground heroics, even going as far as to compare him to a Brazilian legend.

Away on a pre-season training camp in Austria, the first-team squad were being put through their paces, with Caoimhin Kelleher pulling off save after save.

It prompted Van Dijk to suggest his performance was at Dida levels. Some endorsement, that.

