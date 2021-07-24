Menu

Wembley Stadium to be at full capacity for the first time in 18 months as Man City take on Leicester in the Community Shield

It’s been a long time coming, but it finally appears that football is returning to normality with the news that Wembley Stadium will once again be full to capacity for a game of football.

Not since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic has there been the opportunity for supporters to truly pack out stadiums, however, talkSPORT have confirmed that the Community Shield game between Man City and Leicester City will be played in front of a capacity crowd of 80,000.

The return to full stadia comes after an agreement was reached on Thursday night between the Football Association and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Wembley will be full to capacity for the Community Shield

The initial expectation was that the famous old stadium would have up to 75 percent capacity for the match, albeit talks continued between the various parties to reach the new agreement.

It’s likely to be the pre-cursor to a season that sees supporters streaming back into grounds to watch their favourite teams after so long without that fix of live football.

