It’s been a long time coming, but it finally appears that football is returning to normality with the news that Wembley Stadium will once again be full to capacity for a game of football.

Not since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic has there been the opportunity for supporters to truly pack out stadiums, however, talkSPORT have confirmed that the Community Shield game between Man City and Leicester City will be played in front of a capacity crowd of 80,000.

MORE: Does this make Arsenal a big club?

The return to full stadia comes after an agreement was reached on Thursday night between the Football Association and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The initial expectation was that the famous old stadium would have up to 75 percent capacity for the match, albeit talks continued between the various parties to reach the new agreement.

More Stories / Latest News Everton ace discusses status within the Colombia national team Raphael Varane in limbo as Man United refuse to pay Real Madrid’s asking price for world class defender The scarcely believable stat that should embarrass Everton star Alex Iwobi

It’s likely to be the pre-cursor to a season that sees supporters streaming back into grounds to watch their favourite teams after so long without that fix of live football.