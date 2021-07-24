West Ham United have ‘registered their interest’ in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, becoming the latest Premier League side to eye the 24-year-old, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

James Pearce of the Athletic reports that the Hammers have joined the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Newcastle with interest in Phillips, whilst Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are now also in the race.

Phillips is another one of the talented younger Liverpool players who is available this summer, with the Athletic stating that the Reds would be prepared to sell if their valuation of £15m is met.

It’s also added that the former Bolton academy ace wishes to play regularly at this stage of his career, something that will be unlikely in the new season due to the options Jurgen Klopp can call on.

Whilst Phillips performed excellently as the Reds rescued a spot in the top four in last season’s run-in, it will be near impossible for the ace to start ahead of the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and big-money new recruit Ibrahima Konate.

Phillips made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season, helping Liverpool to seven clean sheets in these outings whilst he also experienced a taste of Champions League football.

David Moyes could do with bolstering West Ham’s centre-back options this summer, especially considering the departure of Fabian Balbuena and the fact backups like Winston Reid are out-of-favour.

Phillips showed that he is good enough to play in the top-flight last season and hopefully Liverpool can arrange a deal that suits all parties as he deserves regular football after a solid campaign.