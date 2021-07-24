World class player targeted by Arsenal is available for only £15m this summer

Arsenal have been able to land several unwanted players from Real Madrid in recent years, although they have had a mixed success rate.

Mesut Ozil was initially effective before tailing off as time went on, but Martin Odegaard had a big impact last season and his departure does leave a hole in the squad.

One player who has been linked with a move to Arsenal is Isco, and there’s no doubt that he would be a great signing if he’s fit and motivated to do well.

He’s always looked like a player who would look outstanding if everything was built around him, so he could be the perfect creative talisman for Mikel Arteta going into the new season.

A report from AS may also interest Arsenal fans, as it’s suggested that Real want to sell Isco this summer and they would be willing to accept as little as £15m to get him out the door.

The problem often comes down to his wages as he’ll be on a big wage that Arsenal may be reluctant to match, but he’s too good to be sitting on the bench and it’s a situation worth watching over the next few weeks.