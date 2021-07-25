Menu

Arsenal given boost in pursuit of major Premier League transfer raid

Arsenal have reportedly been given a huge boost in pursuit of James Maddison as it seems Leicester City could be prepared to let him seal a transfer away.

The Gunners are looking to sign a creative midfielder this summer, with Maddison currently one of four main targets the club are looking at, CaughtOffside understands.

It may be that Arsenal will end up prioritising Houssem Aouar or someone else, but 90min report that Leicester could hand the north London giants a boost as they’re open to letting Maddison go.

Their report suggests that the Foxes are mainly focusing on tying down Youri Tielemans to a new contract, but they could listen to offers for Maddison.

Maddison-Leicester-City
James Maddison has shone for Leicester City and is attracting interest from Arsenal

The England international is a superb playmaker on his day, but it might be that Leicester feel they could still rebuild their side without him, as they’ve done so well in the past after losing their star players.

N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell have been among the big names to leave the King Power Stadium, with Leicester often cashing in on their stars when big clubs come calling.

Maddison could be the next to go, and Arsenal fans will surely hope their club pounces for this big opportunity.

  1. Good as Maddison is, it’s too much money for a player with a recent run of injuries. Aouar would be cheaper and safer, and would also bring something quite special.

  3. How very naughty of you to keep teasing poor deluded Arsenal fans! Maddison is way out of their league right now , but it is entertaining!

