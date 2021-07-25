Arsenal could be set to try offering players in exchange for James Maddison as they eye up a transfer for the Leicester City playmaker.

The England international has been a star player in the Premier League for many years and seems destined to play at the very highest level at some point in the near future.

Of course, there’s not much reason to leave this promising Leicester City side at the moment, but it does seem that Arsenal are stepping up their interest.

The Gunners have previously been tipped to try offering players to the Foxes in a bid to get a move done, and the Express have now reported on who those players could be.

They name Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson as the four likeliest options.

These could be tempting signings for Brendan Rodgers, particularly Willock after his superb form on loan at Newcastle United last season.

Maitland-Niles has also shown potential and his versatility could make him tempting, but Leicester may feel they can do better than Nketiah and Nelson.

These two seem unlikely to play for Arsenal any time soon, and they might find it hard to shift them in a major deal like this.