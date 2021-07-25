Barcelona are pushing hard for star to leave despite potential €25m loss on the transfer fee

Being successful in transfer negotiations is all about leverage, and it’s fair to say that Barcelona have absolutely none as they try to offload several first-team players this summer.

Every buyer knows that Barca are desperate so they won’t be paying high transfer fees, while they’ll also be pushing hard for Barca to keep paying a portion of their salary too.

A report from Transfer Transfers via Goal has reported on the latest with Clement Lenglet, and it’s pretty clear that Barca just want to get him out the door.

It’s confirmed that Barca actually paid around €40m when he was signed from Sevilla, but they are now willing to offload him to Roma for just €15m so they would end up taking a significant loss on that deal.

It’s thought that Barca may try to hold out for a slightly bigger fee if they can attract further interest to push his price up, but it’s a clear indication that they don’t value the Frenchman and he’s expendable.

It’s even thought that they won’t be able to register Lionel Messi again until they actually sell some players, so you can be sure there will be plenty of pressure on Lenglet to leave.