Barcelona poised to receive around €3.5m as former player set for transfer

Barcelona’s current financial situation means they will inevitably need to sell some players this summer, so it’s always going to be a welcome bonus if they can raise extra cash through sell-on clauses for former players.

Rafinha Alcantara failed to hold down a regular starting role at the Nou Camp and his best times came on loan at Celta Vigo, while he did play 34 times for PSG last season but the vast majority of those minutes came from the bench.

It now looks like he could be on the move again this summer, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that he’s been made available for transfer and the Parisians are hoping to raise around €10m.

Barca do have the right to some of that due to the sell-on clause that was inserted into the deal that took him to France, and it’s thought they should receive around €3.5m if it does happen.

It’s not enough to pay for a new addition, but everything is welcome at this point at the Nou Camp.