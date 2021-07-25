Bayern Munich dig heels in over Man United target as club offer bumper new deal

Bayern Munich is understood to be determined not to allow two key stars to leave the Allianz Arena for free, including Manchester United target Leon Goretzka.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claims that in an attempt to avoid a repeat scenario which saw defender David Alaba recently move to Real Madrid for free, Bayern Munich is desperate to retain the services of attacker Kinglsey Coman and midfielder Goretzka.

Both first-team stars have just 12-months left on their deals with Goretzka understood to be of interest to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

READ MORE: Manchester United could try swap deal to beat Chelsea to ambitious transfer

However, depending on how serious United are about luring the well-rounded midfielder to Old Trafford this summer, they’re likely to face a huge battle after recent reports claim Bayern Munich have offered the player a €12m-per year contract.

Since joining the 31-time Bundesliga champions from Schalke in 2018, Goretzka has gone on to feature in 112 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 52 goals, along the way.