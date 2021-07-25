Bayern Munich interested in signing Chelsea star

Having made former RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann their new manager at the end of last season, Bayern Munich is understood to be keen to reunite their boss with Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the German tactician remains a huge admirer of Werner, despite allowing him to join Chelsea for £47.7m at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge widely regarded as one of Europe’s most devastating forwards, Werner’s opening campaign has seen him come under heavy criticism after only managing to net 12 times in 52 appearances, in all competitions.

Although Werner signed to the Blues until 2025, the club’s hierarchy is understood to already be open to moving him on.

According to Football Insider, one club that has a ‘concrete interest’ in signing the 25-year-old is Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The outlet notes that Thomas Tuchel has a trio of names shortlisted to replace Werner, including Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and number one target Erling Haaland.