Menu

Medical Wednesday: Arsenal on the verge of completing £50m transfer

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

England international Ben White will undergo a medical with Arsenal on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

With Mikel Arteta only having managed to steer Arsenal to an eighth-place finish, the Gunners board were left with a decision to make this summer.

Either they back their manager in the transfer market, or they get rid of him. Much to Arteta’s delight, no doubt, it looks as though they’ve gone for the former.

MORE: Arsenal given boost in pursuit of major Premier League transfer raid

With Nuno Tavares having arrived from Benfica and Albert Sambi Lokonga also drafted in from Anderlecht, Arsenal’s summer window is in full swing.

It appears that it’s almost time for the headline act, with Ben White set to join for £50m this week, or so claims Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

ben white in england training
England international Ben White is on his way to Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Adam Johnson in 2021: Disgraced PL star expecting second baby after reunion with ex, loves a round of golf
(Photo) Chelsea star Mason Mount shows off unbelievable body transformation in holiday workout snap
Newcastle United eye a move for Chelsea star as Joe Willock return looks less likely

That will be a considerable chunk of Arsenal’s transfer budget gone, so everyone affiliated with the club will be hoping White has a considerable impact.

His stellar performances for Brighton earned him a spot in the England squad, but replicating that at a club like Arsenal is a different matter entirely.

Not to mention when they’re forking out £50m to get you through the door…

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.