Medical Wednesday: Arsenal on the verge of completing £50m transfer

England international Ben White will undergo a medical with Arsenal on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

With Mikel Arteta only having managed to steer Arsenal to an eighth-place finish, the Gunners board were left with a decision to make this summer.

Either they back their manager in the transfer market, or they get rid of him. Much to Arteta’s delight, no doubt, it looks as though they’ve gone for the former.

With Nuno Tavares having arrived from Benfica and Albert Sambi Lokonga also drafted in from Anderlecht, Arsenal’s summer window is in full swing.

It appears that it’s almost time for the headline act, with Ben White set to join for £50m this week, or so claims Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

Ben White expected to have Arsenal medical on Wednesday ahead of completing £50m move from Brighton. #AFC #BenWhite — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 25, 2021

That will be a considerable chunk of Arsenal’s transfer budget gone, so everyone affiliated with the club will be hoping White has a considerable impact.

His stellar performances for Brighton earned him a spot in the England squad, but replicating that at a club like Arsenal is a different matter entirely.

Not to mention when they’re forking out £50m to get you through the door…

