West Ham United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for former Rangers goalkeeper Brian Kinnear.

The young shot-stopper was axed by the club for breaching Covid regulations last season, and it now looks like he’s set to be unveiled by West Ham.

MORE: West Ham eyeing up Premier League hot-shot

A deal has all but been agreed, according to reports, with David Moyes likely to bring Kinnear in to play for the Hammers’ Under-23s initially.

West Ham fans will hope Kinnear can come in and make an impact in their first-team at some point, though for now he looks like a useful backup option and like a decent signing for the future.

The 20-year-old is one of a number of Rangers players to be released this summer, with some other clubs snapping up the likes of Dapo Mebude and Nathan Young-Coombes.

Now Kinnear to West Ham is edging closer as well in what could end up being a bargain free transfer.