Bid prepared: Chelsea set to make €145M move for top summer transfer target

Chelsea are preparing a club-record offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Fichajes.

The bulk of the conversation when discussing Chelsea’s summer transfer window has been in reference to Haaland.

The Blues won the Champions League just a few months after Thomas Tuchel’s took the reins, but stand little chance of going all the way in a 38-game Premier League season without a free-scoring striker.

Haaland, having scored 57 goals in 59 appearances for Dortmund, ticks all the boxes as far as Chelsea are concerned, which goes some way to explain why the club would be prepared to fork out such a hefty fee to sign him.

As per Fichajes, €145M is the figure which Chelsea are set to put on the table in hope of convincing Dortmund to part with the 21-year-old, the most expensive recorded bid in the history of the football club.

The report claims that the European champions are preparing the bid. Chelsea fans will be nervously waiting to discover what sort of reception it’ll get from Dortmund, who will surely not be keen to sell.

Jadon Sancho has already departed to Manchester United, meaning Dortmund have no dire need for cash, but if Chelsea dangle the carrot, you never know how the Bundesliga outfit might react…

