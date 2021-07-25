Chelsea attempting to hijack £88m Man City deal for Premier League star

Chelsea are attempting to hijack Manchester City’s move for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, according to TMW.

Grealish was a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, despite his manager’s reluctance to start him from the beginning.

All due respect to Villa, Grealish now looks primed to move on to bigger and better things with a club competing for major silverware.

As per TMW, Man City are firm favourites to land the 25-year-old, but Chelsea have made a late entry to attempt to hijack the deal.

The report claims that Chelsea are attempting to pull off an eleventh hour switcheroo, one which would bring Grealish to Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Bid prepared: Chelsea set to make €145M move for top summer transfer target

Man City fans ought to rest easy, though, as CaughtOffside understands, as we have reported previously, that the Grealish deal, worth £88m, is already signed and sealed.

He’s expected to sign a five year contract with Man City, with the deal having been in place for some time already, as a close club source exclusively told CaughtOffside.

That won’t make for fond reading for Chelsea fans, who will likely have been excited by links to Grealish.

Though, with the Blues having won the Champions League, you imagine Roman Abramovich will have even grander plans for the summer window.

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news