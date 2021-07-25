Menu

Chelsea defender set to complete loan move away from Blues ‘tomorrow’

Chelsea and England U20s defender Henry Lawrence is set to depart on loan, according to Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

There’s been an exodus of young talent at Stamford Bridge this summer to date, with Marc Guehi, Myles Peart-Harris and Lewis Bate already securing permanent transfers away from the club.

The pair clearly had no intent of joining Chelsea’s loan army, from which very few return. They probably won’t be the last to make the decision to leave permanently.

However, one man who’s prepared to go out on loan and prove his worth is England U20s defender Henery Lawrence, or so it has been claimed.

Henry Lawrence is set to join AFC Wimbledon on loan
Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella reports that Lawrence is set to join AFC Wimbledon on loan, with the deal set to be completed tomorrow.

Whether Lawrence will ever be seen again at Chelsea is another matter altogether, but he deserves credit for backing himself to make it with the European champions.

It’s understandable that some won’t be prepared to do so, but those who make the decision to stay and fight ought to be recognised.

