Denmark star Christian Eriksen has been pictured out on a stroll with his family in Copenhagen just a month after leaving hospital following his serious collapse at Euro 2020.

The former Tottenham playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a story that shocked world football, but he’s thankfully made a good recovery since then and now seems in fairly good health.

See below for this photo of Eriksen out and about with his wife and kids, as reported by the Daily Mirror…

Fans will be relieved to see Eriksen doing well, but the Mirror report that his Inter Milan future may be in some doubt.

This is due to the 29-year-old having a defibrillator implant, which may go against Italian football regulations.

Eriksen’s health will surely be the priority, however, even if it would be unfortunate for him to have to cut his playing career short.