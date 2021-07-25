Club chief confirms £102.5m-rated striker wanted by Chelsea is going nowhere this summer

Chelsea desperately need to find a ruthless striker to take them to an even higher level next season, and a big return for Romelu Lukaku did appear to make some sense.

He’s blossomed into a genuine all-round striker at Inter and there may have been a feeling that he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge, while Sky Sports claimed that Chelsea were looking to sign him for around £102.5m.

That did look like a possibility as Inter Milan had to raise some cash through player sales, but there’s less pressure on that now that PSG have signed their star wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

That hasn’t stopped the rumours about Lukaku, but this statement from Inter Milan’s CEO makes it pretty clear that he’s going nowhere:

Inter CEO Marotta: “Romelu Lukaku is untouchable for us this summer, absolutely. He’s a key player for Inter”, he told Mediaset. ??? #Inter #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

It’s also worth noting that Lukaku hasn’t really made any noises about wanting to leave and he looks pretty happy and settled in Serie A, so Chelsea will need to look elsewhere if they want to secure a megastar number 9 for next season.