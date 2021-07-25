Arsenal transfer boost as club chief confirms midfielder is seeking a summer move

Arsenal have reportedly been given a huge boost in their hunt for a new midfielder as it looks like Denis Zakaria could be on the move this summer.

The Gunners are being tipped as potential suitors for Zakaria as they look for further reinforcements in the middle of the park, with Granit Xhaka expected to leave for Roma, according to the Daily Mirror.

It seems that Borussia Monchengladbach expect the Switzerland international will be seeking a move ahead of next season after failed attempts to get him to sign a new contract.

Zakaria has shone in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be a hugely promising player, and it’s not too surprising that he’s now eyeing a big move as he seeks to take the next step in his career.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl doesn’t sound too optimistic about keeping Zakaria, as he explains that the 24-year-old and his representatives have expressed a desire to seek a transfer.

“With Denis (Zakaria), we have been trying to extend his contract since October,” Eberl is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer.”