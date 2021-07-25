Fabinho reveals Jurgen Klopp’s favourite Liverpool player during Instagram Q&A session

Liverpool star Fabinho has revealed who Jurgen Klopp’s favourite Reds player is during a Q&A session on his Instagram page.

Klopp ought to have a fair few favourites within his squad, with the vast majority of them being involved in both the Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

However, there can only be one teacher’s pet, and as per Fabinho, that’s titanic centre-back Virgil Van Dijk.

It ought to be no surprise, really, Van Dijk’s arrival transformed Liverpool into, at the time, arguably the best club side on the planet.

His absence, while he recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, could be felt throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Klopp will be eager to get the Dutchman back into the action as soon as possible, while also being wary that anything other than intelligent use of him could aggravate the injury.

The German manager can rest assured, though, that his star pupil will be involved towards the start of the new season, which is an absolute blessing for Liverpool.

