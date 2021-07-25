Fabrizio Romano confirms Borussia Dortmund set to rival Everton for €35m rated Juventus defender

According to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

Demiral, 23, joined Juventus from domestic rivals Sassuolo in 2019 in a deal worth £16.2m.

However, despite still having three years left on his deal, recent reports have suggested the Turkey international is one player who could be offloaded by ‘The Old Lady’ as the Italian giants look to balance their books.

A handful of clubs, including Premier League side Everton and La Liga outfit Barcelona, have previously been linked with making summer approaches.

However, according to Romano, the latest club to register their interest in the 23-year-old centre-back is Borussia Dortmund.

Seemingly looking to replenish their squad following the £73m sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, the Black and Yellows could look to spend some of those funds on a new defender.

Romano has noted that Dortmund is ready to launch an official bid for the Turkish defender.

Juventus are understood to be demanding €35m in exchange for the centre-back.