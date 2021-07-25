Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool’s stance on Donyell Malen’s impending transfer to Borussia Dortmund

According to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven attacker Donyell Malen is edging closer to completing a summer switch to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
Malen, 22, joined PSV’s youth academy in 2017 following a very modest £540,000 move from Arsenal.
Since arriving in Holland’s top-flight, the young striker has gone on to feature in 116 senior matches, scoring 55 times and assisting a further 24 goals, in all competitions.
However, despite still having another three years left on his contract, it is understood that the 22-year-old will become Dortmund’s first signing since selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a whopping £73m.
Although the Black and Yellows look nailed on to land the highly-rated Dutch attacker, according to Romano, Premier League giants Liverpool have also been keen on the striker.
However, although Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a fan of the young forward, despite being interested, the Reds appeared resigned to seeing him joining Dortmund after failure to launch an official bid.
First part of paperworks has been signed for Donyell Malen move to Borussia Dortmund. PSV will receive €30m, deal to be announced once medical will be completed. ????? #BVB
Liverpool have never made an official bid for Malen. Interest yes, but no bid from #LFC.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021