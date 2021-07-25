Liverpool send message to Serie A star as they eye up transfer

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Franck Kessie about potentially snubbing a new contract offer from AC Milan in order to complete a free transfer to Anfield next summer.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract with Milan, and could be one of the most tempting free agents on the market if he is to move next year.

According to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Kessie is being targeted by Liverpool, who have urged him not to sign a new contract at the San Siro.

This could be a good move by the Reds, with Kessie perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, while James Milner is also not getting any younger.

Kessie seems like he could adapt well to the pace and physicality of the Premier League after years of stand-out displays in Serie A.

The 24-year-old is a superb all-rounder in Milan’s midfield and it’s not often players as good as him become available on free transfers.

It would be a huge blow for the Rossoneri to lose such a big name for nothing, and one imagines other top clubs could join Liverpool in the race for his signature.