Manchester United are reportedly ready to try beating Chelsea to the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, which could involve offering Anthony Martial to the Bundesliga club as part of the deal.

The Red Devils seem to have joined the race for Haaland’s signature, according to Mundo Deportivo, and the inclusion of Martial moving to Dortmund could be a smart move to give them an edge over their rivals in this transfer battle.

Haaland has recently been most strongly linked with Chelsea, with Jan Age Fjortoft stating in this video below that the Norway international could be the subject of a big bid from the west London giants…

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it would be a major statement for either of these clubs to land a talent like Haaland.

The 21-year-old looks like being the next superstar of the game after scoring a remarkable 41 goals in 41 games last season, and it would be a joy to see him in the Premier League during his peak years.

United need an elite forward like Haaland in their side as a long-term replacement for the ageing Edinson Cavani, while Chelsea could do with entering the market again after the disappointing form of last summer’s big signing Timo Werner.

Martial hasn’t really been consistent enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recently, so it makes sense to try offloading him, but it would be ambitious of United to sign both Haaland and Jadon Sancho from Dortmund in the same summer.