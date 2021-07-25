Manchester City close to agreement on Harry Kane transfer for £162m fee

Manchester City are reportedly close to finalising a transfer deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international has been strongly linked with a big move to City by the Sun recently, and now Don Balon claim something similar.

MORE: Manchester City DID break FFP rules, new evidence shows

Kane has been a world class performer for Spurs and would be a terrific signing for Pep Guardiola as he looks for a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Don Balon suggest this move could be edging closer as an agreement is close on a transfer that would cost around £162million.

This is similar to what the Sun reported, as they stated Tottenham couldn’t turn down £160m for their star player, with a source quoted in the piece as claiming Kane was delighted with the breakthrough.

It certainly seems hard to imagine Kane will remain at Tottenham for much longer after failing to win any silverware with the club in his entire career so far.

Kane’s goals and all-round play surely mean he deserves a shot at winning the biggest prizes in the game, and that would be far more likely for him at the Etihad Stadium.

City won the Premier League title last season and narrowly lost the Champions League final to Chelsea, with Guardiola’s side surely likely to be among the favourites for both these trophies again in 2021/22.