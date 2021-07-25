“He will continue at Barcelona” – Barca suffer yet another blow as they look to offload unwanted players

We all know the signing of Martin Braithwaite wouldn’t have happened in normal circumstances, and Barca are now suffering the consequences from that deal.

He was brought in as an emergency signing after an injury to Ousmane Dembele during the season in the 19/20 season, and he’s often been seen as a figure of ridicule since then.

He showed at Euro 2020 that he’s a fantastic hard-working striker who can link up the play and play hard for the team, but you need more than that to play for Barca and they are looking to offload him.

Unfortunately that may be tough, and some comments from his agent have been picked up by El Confidencial, and these suggest that Barca will fail in their efforts to offload him:

“It’s a waste of time because Martin plays for the biggest club in the world, he’s happy and he was one of the best in the European Championship. He will continue at Barcelona.”

The signings of Depay and Aguero do suggest that the Danish striker is going to struggle to see any minutes in La Liga or the Champions League next season, but it appears that he won’t be going anywhere.