Deal close: Arsenal star set to leave after 239 appearances

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is closing in a move to Inter Milan, according to claims made by Football.London.

The Gunners’ decision to bring Bellerin into the fold from Barcelona at an early age has proven to be a good one, with the Spaniard serving as an important first-team figure for a number of years.

The 26-year-old has made 239 appearances for Arsenal in total, winning three FA Cups and three Community Shields, as well as being included in the PFA Team of the Year for the 2015/16 campaign.

With Bellerin having enjoyed his Arsenal career to the fullest extent, it now appears as though the time has come for the right-back to move on, with a transfer to Inter Milan seemingly on the cards.

On their transfer live feed, Football.London cite reports from Italy suggesting Bellerin to Inter is close, adding their own belief that the deal is edging closer to being completed.

Should the deal go through, it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will look to draft in another right-back/right-wing-back, or decide to stick with the options he currently has at his disposal.

As for Bellerin, you’d assume he’ll slot straight into the position which has been left vacant by the big-money transfer of Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

