Menu

‘Completed and signed’ – Fabrizio Romano gives major Tottenham transfer the ‘here we go’

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Bryan Gil is set to join Tottenham from Sevilla for Erik Lamela plus cash, with Fabrizio Romano giving the move the here we go.

It was clear that Spurs’ transfer strategy would change upon Fabio Paratici’s arrival at the club, but this deal came as a shock with even him involved.

The details, as per celebrity football reporter Fabrizio Romano, are Erik Lamela plus €25M to Sevilla, with Bryan Gil signing for Spurs on a five-year deal.

Completed and signed, here we go, this one looks to be on the verge.

MORE: Bid prepared: Tottenham to launch €25million transfer offer for Euro 2020 star

Spurs to swap Erik Lamela for Bryan Gil
Erik Lamela and Bryan Gil are heading in opposite directions
More Stories / Latest News
(Photos) Blonde flashes bum at sleeping Wayne Rooney as ex-England captain is pictured in bedroom with two women
Medical Wednesday: Arsenal on the verge of completing £50m transfer
Adam Johnson in 2021: Disgraced PL star expecting second baby after reunion with ex, loves a round of golf

Nuno Espirito Santo will be adding a highly-promising winger to his ranks, with Gil one of Spanish football’s biggest hopes for the future.

Tottenham will also be marking the end of the unsuccessful ‘Erik Lamela era,’ which has been marred by injury and unrealised potential.

This comes amid reports from outlets such as Sky Sports that Tottenham are also looking to bring in Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero.

If Paratici manages to pull that one off, and continues to wave his magic wand in the transfer market, Spurs fans could be in for a treat next season…

Click here for more of the latest Tottenham news

More Stories Bryan Gil Erik Lamela fabio paratici

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.