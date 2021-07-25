“Here we go” Fabrizio Romano confirms Crystal Palace are poised to complete a major signing

Crystal Palace are going to be interesting for the neutral next season, mainly to see if progressing from the “safe” option in Roy Hodgson to Patrick Vieira actually pays off.

The Arsenal legend has a sketchy past when it comes to managerial success, so you have to think he’ll need some good signings to help take Palace to the next level.

Joachim Andersen was impressive for Fulham last season despite their relegation, and it now looks like he’s on his way to Palace on a permanent deal:

Done deal and here-we-go, confirmed. Joachim Andersen joins Crystal Palace on a permanent deal from OL. Contract until 2026. ?? #CPFC #OL Paperworks to be signed soon. https://t.co/WD11LtUsao — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

Fans will always be worried when they sign defenders from a relegated team and Fulham went down for a reason, but you also have to think this could be a great signing for Palace.

At his best he’s a really classy defender who reads the game well and he’s more than comfortable on the ball, while a stuttering time at Lyon doesn’t completely ruin the fact that he was outstanding for Sampdoria in Serie A.

Getting him permanently is also a good move, and he should be an excellent addition to the squad.