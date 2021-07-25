Joey Barton charged with attacking wife and leaving her with a head injury

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has reportedly been charged with assault against his wife.

The 38-year-old, who is currently manager of League One club Bristol Rovers, is alleged to have attacked his wife just days before their wedding anniversary, with the assault leaving her with a head injury, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report explains that Barton was arrested back in June and is now due to appear in court after being charged with assault against his wife Georgia.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the charges in a statement, which read: “Joseph Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, is due to appear on bail on Monday, July 26, at Wimbledon magistrates’ court charged with assault by beating.

“The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2 in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged.”

Barton has long been known for his brushes with the law, having spent time behind bars before after punching a man in the face in Liverpool city centre during his time as a Newcastle United player, as per the Sun.

Barton has also previously been charged with breaking gambling rules, according to BBC Sport, and these repeat offences have marred what could have been a fine playing career for him.