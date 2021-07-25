Jose Mourinho’s Roma set to raid Aston Villa for wide-attacker

According to recent reports, Italian side Roma, led by Jose Mourinho, is set to approach Premier League side Aston Villa over the possible £10m signing of wide-attacker Anwar El Ghazi.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Dutch attacker could be set for a shock switch to play in Serie A next season.

El Ghazi, 26, has been with Aston Villa since he joined from French side Lille back in 2018.

Since arriving at Villa Park, the 26-year-old attacker has gone on to feature in 107 matches, in all competitions, racking up 23 goals and 13 assists in the process.

Despite still having two years left on his current deal, according to Football Insider, Villa manager Dean Smith is now prepared to see the Dutch wide-man depart this summer.

It was believed earlier this year that any approaches for El Ghazi may be blocked following a knee injury to teammate Trezeguet.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Smith is understood to have made a U-turn on his earlier decision and will now welcome offers for the 26-year-old.

Roma is believed to be leading the charge and could launch a bid soon, however, Football Insider notes that in order to lure the Dutchman away from Villa Park, it will take a bid in excess of £10m.