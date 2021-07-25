Price tag set: Arsenal ready to sell star for €20m as CL giants eye up transfer

Arsenal have reportedly set a surprisingly low asking price for Alexandre Lacazette as Atletico Madrid eye up a transfer this summer.

The Frenchman has not been as much of an important player for the Gunners in recent times, and it could make sense for them to cash in on him now instead of losing him on a free next summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Lacazette is available for just €20million in this transfer window, and Atletico Madrid are keen on a potential deal.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be divided on this potential move, with Lacazette still likely to be a useful squad player who provides experience and work rate up front.

Still, from a financial perspective, it seems like a good time for Arsenal to sell if other teams are interested, and it’s not like the former Lyon man is totally unreplaceable.

This seems like an interesting saga to look out for in the weeks ahead, with Arsenal facing a big decision here.

Lacazette could be a useful addition to Atletico’s attack, though they already have top class options like Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in that department.