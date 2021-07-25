Liverpool eye another defensive addition with £8m move for interesting prospect from Serie A

Liverpool’s luck completely deserted them last season as injuries ruined their defence, but it does look like they have the numbers to cope next season.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still returning from long-term injuries so it will take time to build their fitness and confidence again, but it should be a case of those two and Ibrahima Konate battling it out for the starting role when they are all fit.

Joel Matip will also feature in the mix when he returns, while Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Ben Davies may need to look for departures if they want to play regular football.

Interestingly it sounds like yet another defender could be added to the mix, with Calciomercato reporting that Cagliari defender Sebastian Walukiewicz is being eyed in a £8m deal.

That report openly admits that he’s seen as a huge prospect and he could go on to be a great player, but he also made a lot of mistakes last season and he will need to show some serious improvement going forward.

Their hope is that he could really develop if he’s allowed to play next to an experienced head who can keep him right during games, so that suggests he’s more of a developmental option for Liverpool just now.

It might even make sense to sign him but leave him on loan at Cagliari where he could play with Diego Godin for a season, but he’s an interesting prospect to follow next year in Serie A.