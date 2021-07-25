Liverpool given bizarre transfer advice regarding Arsenal star

Liverpool have been given some slightly bizarre transfer advice by pundit Kevin Phillips.

The former Sunderland striker has responded to recent transfer rumours involving Liverpool possibly being interested in West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, as per The Athletic.

MORE: Liverpool tell AC Milan star not to sign new contract

Phillips, however, has told Football Insider that he thinks the move is unrealistic, and that he thinks Liverpool should try going for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe in that position instead.

“He [Bowen] could be a good player for them,” Phillips said.

“It’s whether he will go there and play regularly for them. It could another Shaqiri situation.

“I don’t want to see that. Bowen is thriving at West Ham, he’s found a team where he can play regularly.

“If Liverpool want to sign a player like that, why don’t they go for someone like Emile Smith Rowe?

“He could be a very decent signing because I can’t see West Ham letting Bowen go.

“It’s clear Liverpool are looking for that kind of player but I don’t see it happening.”

This is slightly bemusing given that Smith Rowe has just signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners this week, whilst also announcing he’s set to take the famous number 10 shirt next season.

Even if Liverpool were interested in Smith Rowe, it seems highly unlikely Arsenal would let him go any time soon, with Bowen surely a more realistic target.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope this doesn’t turn into a transfer saga, as one can imagine Smith Rowe will be a target for bigger clubs in the future if Arsenal continue to under-achieve.