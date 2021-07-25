Menu

Man United and Real Madrid open talks over possible transfer of elite defender

Manchester United FC
According to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Real Madrid and Manchester United have begun negotiating over the possible summer transfer of defender Raphael Varane.

Taking to his official social media, the journalist has offered fans an update on the Red Devils’ reported pursuit of Los Blancos’ 2018 World Cup winner.

Varane, 28, is understood to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next major summer target following the recent £73m signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Should Varane make a stunning switch to Old Trafford, the Frenchman will end a decade long spell in Spain’s capital.

Having featured in 360 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, the 28-year-old has had a huge hand in the La Liga giants lifting 18 major trophies, including a breath-taking four Champions League.

Bouhafsi claims that Varane wants to join United but a transfer fee will still need to be agreed to between both European powerhouses.

However, following a formal line of communication for several hours on Sunday, it does appear that things are finally heading in the right direction.

United fans – do you think Varane would be the ideal partner for club captain Harry Maguire? – Let us know in the comments.

