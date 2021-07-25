Man United are confident of agreeing a £45m fee for midfield star – Paves the way for Pogba exit

While there’s nothing imminently happening with Paul Pogba, you really do get the impression that he’s not going to be a Man United player for much longer.

Even if he stays there’s still an argument to be made that Man United need to sign a more “complete” midfielder who does everything well, and there has been plenty of talk about a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

He might not be seen as a flashy signing but he’s energetic, he’s good on the ball and he’s coming into his prime at the age of 26 so he could be a good signing, and a report from The Mail via our colleagues at Football-Espana has indicated that a deal could be close.

It’s reported that a fee of around £45m is close to being agreed as Atletico are happy to let him go for that price, although there is a thought that his arrival will then clear the way for Paul Pogba to leave the club as a result.

Pogba and Saul are very different in terms of their playing style and you would probably say that Pogba is the superior player, but you could also argue that Saul is a better fit for this United team.

He will do a lot of unselfish work which will free up Bruno Fernandes to be the undisputed creator in the midfield, so this might actually be a solid piece of business if they sell Pogba for a similar fee.