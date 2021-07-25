Menu

Manchester United ready to sell star for £50m after completing Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Anthony Martial leave the club for around £50million after they secured the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The arrival of the England international looks like it could spell the end of Martial’s Old Trafford career, with the Frenchman certainly not looking at his best for much of last season.

Sancho could be a major upgrade on Martial, and it now seems Man Utd are ready to let the former Monaco man go for £50m, according to the Daily Star.

Tottenham are mentioned as admirers of the 25-year-old, but the Daily Star suggest that Martial’s price tag and wage demands look likely to make him too expensive for Spurs at the moment.

One imagines Martial could have plenty of admirers, however, as he has superb natural talent, even if he has struggled for consistency in his time in Manchester.

Anthony Martial hasn’t been consistent enough for Manchester United
There’s a talented player in there somewhere, and some clubs will surely feel it’s worth gambling on him if they can get him back to his best.

Some United fans may also be disappointed if Martial does end up moving on, though most will surely feel he’s had enough chances now and that it’s time for Sancho to take over in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s front three.

  1. Sell Martial. Never gives 100% for United, not a centre forward and a big wage packet to be a back up left winger to Rashford. United have Daniel James who always gives his all and Elanga and Shoretire waiting for their chance.

