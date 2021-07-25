Manchester United could hand new contract to star despite signing Jadon Sancho

Manchester United will reportedly look to keep Daniel James despite signing Jadon Sancho in his position this summer.

Sancho is an exciting purchase for Man Utd, joining the Red Devils after impressing at Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the world.

According to the Sun, however, United still plan to keep James and may even hand him a new contract, despite Sancho’s arrival being likely to push the Welshman even further down the pecking order.

James has struggled to establish himself at Old Trafford in his time with the club so far, and it’s surely not going to be easy for him to get past Sancho now that he’s made the move to Manchester.

Still, one imagines other attacking players could also be heading out of United in the near future, with Jesse Lingard spending the second half of last season out on loan at West Ham, while Sancho’s arrival has led to the Daily Star speculating that Anthony Martial could leave.

If those two leave, that could mean both Sancho and James have roles to play in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season.