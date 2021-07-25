Video: Arsenal Women star Vivianne Miedema scores Bergkamp-esque wonder-goal for Netherlands

Arsenal Women star Vivianne Miedema has shown once again that she is one of the most lethal goal-scorers in world football with a stunning strike for the Netherlands at this summer’s Olympics.

Watch below for this superb strike to add to her collection, as she produces a magical first touch to get past the Brazilian defence before firing the ball home with all her usual power and precision…

Miedema has 93 goals in 99 games for Arsenal, but this strike for the Dutch national team might well go down as her best.

As the tweet above acknowledges, the brilliance of her first touch here is undoubtedly reminiscent of Arsenal and Holland legend Dennis Bergkamp.