Chelsea star could complete €35M exit next week as Euro giants look to raise funds for deal

AC Milan are hoping to close a deal for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech next week, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ziyech arrived at Chelsea last summer, with Chelsea having struck a deal with Ajax over his transfer back in February 2020.

The Moroccan had starred for the Dutch giants in Eredivisie, earning himself a move to Stamford Bridge.

However, despite glimpses of brilliance in the first-half of the season, Ziyech has underwhelmed at Chelsea so far.

Todo Fichajes report that the Blues could be prepared to sell him this summer if the price is right.

That price, as per the report, is €35M, a price which AC Milan are thought to be willing to pay to get the deal done.

It’s claimed that the Rossoneri will need to fund the move through player sales, but there appears to be confidence that it could get done.

So much so, in fact, that Todo Fichajes believe Milan are hoping to be able to close the deal before the end of next week.

If that proves to be true, it’ll be a healthy bolster to Thomas Tuchel’s transfer budget, none of which has yet been spent.

