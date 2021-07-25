Menu

Newcastle United eye a move for Chelsea star as Joe Willock return looks less likely

There are some players who just thrive when teams are built around them and they are allowed to do what they do best, but they tend to disappear once they get a big move once they become little more than a squad member.

Ross Barkley may be a fine example of a player who could look fantastic if he’s allowed to be the talisman for a mid-table Premier League side, and a report from The Athletic via Goal has indicated that he could be on his way to Newcastle United next season.

It does sound like it would be a case of Barkley instead of Joe Willock rather than signing both players, but attempts to bring the Arsenal man back are faltering and that’s led to this interest in Barkley.

Barkley was impressive at times for Aston Villa at the start of last season, but he tailed off as the campaign went on and he was always playing second fiddle to Jack Grealish.

At Newcastle he would be seen as a star player and you can easily see him relishing that and looking like a world-beater, while the fans would probably take to him if he’s able to make a real difference in the midfield.

Wages are always going to be an issue but Chelsea don’t need Barkley and it makes sense to get him out this summer, so it will be interesting to see where he actually ends up.

