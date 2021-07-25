Newcastle United plotting double transfer raid on Arsenal

According to recent reports, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United are plotting a double transfer swoop on Premier League rivals Arsenal, which could also include a holding midfielder alongside attacker Joe Willock.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Magpies are not only keen to re-sign Willock following his successful short-term loan last season, they’re also weighing up the possibility of loaning Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Similarly to Willock, Maitland-Niles, 23, also spent the second half of last season out on loan with the Englishman temporarily turning out for West Brom.

Seemingly struggling to cement his place among Mikel Arteta’s most trusted squad members, The Athletic believe a potential summer move to Newcastle United could be on the cards.

It has been widely reported in recent times that Bruce is pushing to re-sign Willock, who scored eight goals in 14 appearances for the Black and Whites last season.

However, expected to also turn their attention to a more defensive midfielder, it has been noted that one possible option for Bruce could in fact be the outcasted Maitland-Niles.